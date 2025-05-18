Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 390.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

