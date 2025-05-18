Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

CUBI stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

