DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,003,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after buying an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after buying an additional 2,054,767 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.