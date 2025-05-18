Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 271,296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 234,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

NYSE:EC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.5202 dividend. This represents a yield of 34.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

