Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,061,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 128,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ENI by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Stock Up 0.4%

ENI stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

