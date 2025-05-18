Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Enovis by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 566,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Enovis by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

