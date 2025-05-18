eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 87,966 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in eXp World by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,928,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,010,968. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,864,350. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

