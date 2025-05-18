Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HOG opened at $24.71 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.