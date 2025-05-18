Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harrow were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 301.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Harrow during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harrow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HROW shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

