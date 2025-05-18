Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,648,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 387,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 176,482 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.56. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

