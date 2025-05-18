Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.41 and last traded at $57.51. 90,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 444,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibotta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Ibotta Trading Down 5.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ibotta announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ibotta by 2,859.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

