iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,097,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,882,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,616,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after acquiring an additional 605,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,516,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

