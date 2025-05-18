iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.26% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $52.22 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

