Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of TSE stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $98.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $784.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

