Jane Street Group LLC Buys 61,837 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,475,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,145 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,178 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Gogo by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 407,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of GOGO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.93. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.90.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.93 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oakleigh Thorne purchased 30,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 711,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This trade represents a 4.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

