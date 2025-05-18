Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 540.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 201,747 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

