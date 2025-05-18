Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

