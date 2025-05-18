John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,171 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHEM. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

