JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $73.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,635 shares of company stock worth $931,901 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 120.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,269,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,827 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 484,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

