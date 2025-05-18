Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,085,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE KD opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

