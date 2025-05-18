Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.71.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.9%

Lennox International stock opened at $605.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.34. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.42 and a 1-year high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total value of $289,137.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,655.10. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

