Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PEB stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

