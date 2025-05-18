Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,738 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About LexinFintech

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.