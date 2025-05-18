Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $190,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $15,653,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 851,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $8,659,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

