Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

