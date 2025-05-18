Morgan Stanley Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Shares of BA opened at $205.88 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average is $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,263 shares of company stock worth $1,950,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

