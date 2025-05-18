Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAT. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

