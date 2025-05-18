Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,547,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,668,523 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 809.8% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,508,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,553 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,433.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,669,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $33,480,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $33,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

