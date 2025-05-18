Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of LEGN opened at $27.78 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

