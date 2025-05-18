Northern Trust Corp Has $9.82 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,633 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period.
Insider Activity
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of SHLS stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
