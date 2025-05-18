NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $159.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $159.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

