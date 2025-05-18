Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Orion Group worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORN opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley raised Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

