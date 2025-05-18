PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

PHINIA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PHIN opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

