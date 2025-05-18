Pingora Partners LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $404,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,360,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,176,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.