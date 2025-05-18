PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

