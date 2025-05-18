Q2 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IREN. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 1,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,999 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 424,403 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

