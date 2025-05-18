Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Stake Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,701,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Riskified by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $3,428,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 394,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

About Riskified

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.