Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $171.14 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

