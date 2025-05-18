Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,360. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,718 shares of company stock valued at $358,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $131.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

