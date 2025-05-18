Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

