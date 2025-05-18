SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.61. 203,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,566,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.