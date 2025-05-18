S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ STBA opened at $38.40 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STBA

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.