Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $800.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

