Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,804.63. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

