Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Tenable worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tenable alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Tenable’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.