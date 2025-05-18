The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brink’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after acquiring an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brink’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

