The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,912.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 308,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

