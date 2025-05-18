The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE PNC opened at $179.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.20. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,603. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.