Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TFC. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.