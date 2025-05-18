UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $16,149,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $14,608,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $9,266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,968.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 381,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 219,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.